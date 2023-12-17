इंडियन आवाज़     17 Dec 2023 12:32:22      انڈین آواز

India observes one Day of State Mourning as a Mark of Respect to Emir of Kuwait

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government of India has declared one day of state mourning today throughout the country as a mark of respect to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment for today.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his condolences demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait. 

The Prime Minister posted on X : 

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait.”

