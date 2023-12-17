इंडियन आवाज़     17 Dec 2023 08:11:29      انڈین آواز

First JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 found in Kerala patient, first such case in India

Kerala has reported a rise in active COVID cases and the latest COVID-19 sub-variant JN. 1 was detected in the State as informed by the Union Health Ministry.

There has been an increase in the number of COVID cases in Kerala for the past few weeks. Presently there are 1,324 COVID cases in the State, which is the highest in the country.

The latest COVID-19 sub-variant JN. 1 was confirmed in a native of Thiruvananthapuram and the patient is stable now. State Health Minister Veena George said that there is no situation of panic and that the situation is being closely monitored and vigilance is required especially in patients with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that it is in constant touch with the State Health Department and monitoring all the steps. 

