9 people including 6 women killed in explosion at Solar Industry in Nagpur

Deputy CM @Dev_Fadnavis visited the site of the explosion at #SolarIndustries in #Nagpur.

He also met the families of the deceased.

AMN / WEB DESK

In Maharashtra, at least 9 people including 6 women were killed in an incident of explosion in Solar Industry based in Nagpur on Sunday.

Manager of Solar Industries India Limited, Mr. Ashish Shrivastav, informed that the incident took place in the morning when workers were involved in making booster used in coal mines. All the workers are now evacuated and an exact number of deceased will be informed after receiving medical reports.

The Solar Industry in Nagpur is involved in manufacturing ammunition for defence factories like Yantra India Limited.

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur Devendra Fadnavis has announced 5 lacs rupees compensation to the heirs of the deceased by the sanction of the State government.

Mr. Fadnavis mentioned on social media that the Nagpur District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police along with IGP and senior officials have reached at the incident spot.

