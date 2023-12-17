इंडियन आवाज़     17 Dec 2023 08:11:15      انڈین آواز

9 people including 6 women killed in explosion at Solar Industry in Nagpur

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
Deputy CM @Dev_Fadnavis visited the site of the explosion at #SolarIndustries in #Nagpur.
He also met the families of the deceased.

AMN / WEB DESK

In Maharashtra, at least 9 people including 6 women were killed in an incident of explosion in Solar Industry based in Nagpur on Sunday.

Manager of Solar Industries India Limited, Mr. Ashish Shrivastav, informed that the incident took place in the morning when workers were involved in making booster used in coal mines. All the workers are now evacuated and an exact number of deceased will be informed after receiving medical reports.

The Solar Industry in Nagpur is involved in manufacturing ammunition for defence factories like Yantra India Limited.

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur Devendra Fadnavis has announced 5 lacs rupees compensation to the heirs of the deceased by the sanction of the State government.

Mr. Fadnavis mentioned on social media that the Nagpur District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police along with IGP and senior officials have reached at the incident spot. 

Manager of Solar Industries India Limited, Mr. Ashish Shrivastav, informed that the incident took place in the morning when workers were involved in making booster used in coal mines. All the workers are now evacuated and an exact number of deceased will be informed after receiving medical reports.

The Solar Industry in Nagpur is involved in manufacturing ammunition for defence factories like Yantra India Limited.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart