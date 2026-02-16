New Zealand lauds India’s growing leadership in global artificial intelligence landscape

Last Updated on February 16, 2026 5:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

New Zealand Science and Technology Minister Shane Reti has lauded India’s growing leadership in the global artificial intelligence landscape, noting that hosting the India AI Impact Summit 2026 reflects the country’s global importance and influence in shaping the AI agenda.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, Mr. Reti described it as a privilege to participate in the gathering focused on safe, inclusive and human-centred AI. He said, New Zealand sees India as a giant and it is very keen to collaborate with India in the Artificial Intelligence sector.

He added that New Zealand looks forward to learning from India and contributing to broader global discussions on responsible AI governance. Reti called the newly concluded India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) a significant milestone for the bilateral relations. He said, the pact will elevate collaboration and further deepen bilateral ties between the two countries. He described the agreement as a natural progression in the growing partnership between India and New Zealand.