WAVES Creators Corner to Spotlight India’s Next-Gen Media Tech Innovators

AMN / PIB / NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is spotlighting 51 emerging startups at the WAVES Creators Corner during the India AI Impact Expo 2026. Running from February 16–20 at Bharat Mandapam, the showcase features cutting-edge innovations in the AVGC-XR (Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics, and XR) and Media Tech sectors, marking a significant milestone for India’s digital entertainment ecosystem.

The participation of these startups has been facilitated with the support of WaveX, which continues to strengthen India’s innovation-driven creative economy. The WAVES Creators’ Corner will serve as a dynamic platform for startups to demonstrate AI-powered solutions, immersive storytelling formats, gaming innovations, virtual production tools, and next-generation content technologies to industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and global stakeholders.

The curated cohort represents a diverse cross-section of India’s rapidly growing AVGC-XR landscape. From AI-enabled animation pipelines and real-time rendering engines to immersive XR experiences and gamified learning platforms, the exhibiting startups reflect the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in redefining content creation, distribution, and audience engagement.



At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the “Waves Creators Corner” is set to showcase a futuristic lineup of “Ideas for India AI” that blend media innovation with immersive visitor engagement. Startups and tech developers are presenting the “Zero-Touch Autonomous Newsroom,” a groundbreaking system that converts live event feeds into multilingual “Breaking News” bulletins in Hindi, English, and Tamil without human intervention. The corner also features “The Bhasha-Wall,” a massive video grid demonstrating real-time lip-synced dubbing across eight Indian languages alongside an AI sign language avatar.



For interactive experiences, visitors can step into “Samvad Setu” to converse with historical legends, take “The Director’s Chair” to alter movie scenes via voice commands, or utilize “Swar Sangam” to compose broadcast-quality anthems in seconds. Additional highlights include an AI-powered podcast studio for real-time multilingual interviews, a conversational AI humanoid robot, and a voice cloning station where attendees can hear themselves speak fluently in diverse Indian languages.

In addition, startups that emerged as winners under the Bhashasetu and Kalaasetu Challenges will also participate in the Expo and showcase their products. These challenge-winning startups, recognised for their innovative solutions in language technologies and cultural-tech applications, will demonstrate AI-driven tools that enhance linguistic accessibility, preserve cultural heritage, and expand the reach of Indian creative content across diverse audiences.



About WaveX



WaveX is the dedicated startup accelerator platform under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting’s WAVES initiative, focused on fostering innovation in the media, entertainment, and language technology ecosystem. Launched to support India’s next generation of creative and technology-driven startups, WaveX serves as a bridge between innovators, government institutions, and industry leaders. WaveX support breakthrough ideas through focused hackathons, structured incubation programs, mentorship, and integration with national platforms. To ensure a strong and seamless incubation ecosystem, WaveX has partnered with T-Hub Hyderabad and IIT Delhi, operating across nine incubation centres in India: IICT Mumbai, FTII Pune, SRFTI Kolkata, IIMC Delhi, IIMC Aizawl, IIMC Amravati, IIMC Dhenkanal, IIMC Kottayam, and IIMC Jammu.