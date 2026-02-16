Govt organises Orientation-cum-Training Programme for  deputationists to oversee Haj management

Last Updated on February 16, 2026 6:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

union Ministry of Minority Affairs today organized Orientation-cum-Training Programme for Haj Deputationists for Haj 2026 in New Delhi. Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian inaugurated the event.

It marked the commencement of preparations for Haj 2026, during which around 1.75 lakh Indian pilgrims will undertake the pilgrimage. Deputationists will be deployed for a period of two and half months in Saudi Arabia under the oversight of the Consulate General of India to provide essential administrative and medical support to the pilgrims.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Kurian said that Haj management is one of the largest and most complex logistical operations undertaken by India abroad. The Minister underscored that deputationists are entrusted with the responsibility of serving approximately 1.75 lakh pilgrims and are the face of of India in Saudi Arabia. He highlighted key welfare measures and reforms introduced in recent years, including special facilitation for elderly pilgrims with provision for companions, enhanced arrangements for women pilgrims travelling without Mehram.

The Training Programme reflects the continued commitment of the Ministry of Minority Affairs to strengthening preparedness, enhancing coordination among stakeholders, and ensuring a seamless Haj experience for Indian pilgrims in 2026.