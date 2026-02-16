Rajnath Singh reviews progress of indigenous military gas turbine engine at Bengaluru

Last Updated on February 16, 2026 6:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today visited the Gas Turbine Research Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO in Bengaluru and reviewed the progress of ongoing projects related to indigenous military gas turbine engine development.

During his visit, he was briefed on various projects under development, collaboration with Indian industry, academia and research institutions, and the support being extended to the Armed Forces. The Defence Minister also visited an exhibition showcasing indigenous engines and their components.

Interacting with scientists and officials, Mr Singh emphasised the importance of achieving self-reliance in aero engine technology in view of the evolving geopolitical landscape. He said indigenous development of critical technologies is essential to ensure national security and strategic autonomy. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he noted that the Armed Forces had demonstrated growing self-reliance in defence capabilities with the use of indigenous communication systems, surveillance equipment and weapons. The Defence Minister highlighted ongoing international collaborations, including joint studies with the United Kingdom and engagement with France under the National Aero Engine Mission, aimed at strengthening India’s capabilities in aero engine technology. He described aero engine development as a complex and long-term endeavour and urged scientists to accelerate efforts in view of strategic requirements.

He stressed the need to develop next-generation and advanced technologies, including the use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and advanced materials, particularly in the context of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme. He also pointed to the dual-use potential of high-temperature composite technologies being developed, which could benefit civil aviation, power generation and space sectors. Mr Singh called for building a robust national ecosystem to achieve self-reliance in aero engines and underscored that technological advancements in defence can contribute to broader economic growth.