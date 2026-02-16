Ashwini Vaishnaw Calls for Global Crackdown on Deepfakes

Last Updated on February 16, 2026 6:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Says India in Talks With 30+ Nations on AI Regulation

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for urgent global cooperation to combat the growing threat of deepfakes, misinformation, and AI-driven manipulation, warning that unchecked technological misuse could erode the foundations of trust in society. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Vaishnaw revealed that India is actively engaging with ministers from over 30 countries to develop coordinated legal and technical solutions.

Addressing concerns around persistent disinformation and synthetic media, the minister stressed that “innovation without trust is a liability.” He cautioned that deepfakes are not merely a technological challenge but a societal one, as they weaken trust between families, communities, and governance institutions. According to him, safeguarding that trust is essential to preserving democratic values and freedom of speech.

Vaishnaw said the government is working on stricter regulations to mandate watermarking and labeling of AI-generated content to ensure transparency and protect the authenticity of human creativity. He described deepfakes and data breaches as “non-negotiable” threats that require decisive safeguards at both national and global levels.

Highlighting the absence of physical boundaries in the digital world, the minister urged global platforms and OTT services to respect cultural contexts specific to the countries where content is consumed. He emphasized that AI developers, social media companies, and creators must share responsibility in ensuring that emerging technologies strengthen institutions rather than destabilize them.

On the technological front, Vaishnaw said India is collaborating closely with industry players to build technical guardrails and safety features directly into AI systems. He underscored the importance of balancing innovation with regulation, ensuring that AI adoption leads to productivity gains without compromising security.

The minister also addressed concerns about AI’s impact on jobs, stating that India’s rapidly expanding talent pipeline positions the country strongly for the future. Initiatives like the upcoming “Create in India Mission” aim to prepare a future-ready workforce for the next 25 years.

Reaffirming the government’s stance, Vaishnaw said AI is not a replacement for human creativity but a complement—provided it evolves alongside a robust copyright and intellectual property framework.