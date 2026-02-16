Violence in Kashmir, North-East & Maoist-affected areas has been reduced by 80%: Amit Shah

Last Updated on February 16, 2026 6:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the violence in Kashmir, North-East and Maoist-affected areas has been reduced by 80%. He said that the day is not far when these areas will be completely free from violence. Speaking on the occasion of the 79th Raising Day celebrations of Delhi Police, Mr Shah said, the Maoist terrorism, spread across 11 states, has always posed a significant challenge to the country’s internal security.

Mr Shah said the foundation stone for a Delhi Police Special Cell Integrated Headquarters was laid today to further strengthen policing in the national capital. He said the Integrated Headquarters will be constructed at an estimated cost of 345 crore rupees and is set to become one of the country’s most advanced centres to combat narcotics trafficking and terrorism. He added that the state-of-the-art complex will be equipped with a modern indoor firing range, a war room, a cyber lab, training halls and a range of advanced equipment to enhance operational efficiency. He said, it will emerge as an ideal Special Cell Headquarters for the police departments across the country.

Home Minister said, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has played a crucial role in investigating narcotics syndicates, fake Indian currency rackets and cybercrime cases, besides probing several major terror incidents across the country. The Minister said that over the past eleven years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several milestones have been achieved, including the introduction of three new criminal laws. Mr Shah also inaugurated the first phase of the Safe City Project. He said the modern Integrated Command Control Communication and Computer Centre, built at a cost of approximately 857 crore rupees, is being dedicated to the people of Delhi.

On the occasion, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said that under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Delhi Police had seized over six thousand kilograms of narcotic substances last year as part of its intensified anti-drug operations. He said the Special Cell of Delhi Police, in coordination with central agencies, is actively working on a list of 32 fugitive criminals operating from abroad. Mr Golcha said that two offenders were successfully extradited to India last year. In a major step towards dismantling the cybercrime ecosystem, the Delhi Police Commissioner said that the Delhi Police has become the first police force in the country to begin registering suo motu FIRs in cyber fraud cases involving amounts of more than one lakh rupees.