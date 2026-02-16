PM Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Expo 2026

Last Updated on February 16, 2026 11:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking a major push towards making India a global leader in artificial intelligence. The Prime Minister also visited various stalls at the venue and interacted with exhibitors presenting AI-driven solutions.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, along with senior officials, technology leaders, researchers and international delegates.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will continue till 20 February, alongside the India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held at the same venue. The event is being positioned as a national platform where AI policy meets practice, innovation meets implementation, and technology reaches the everyday citizen.

The summit began today and is being described as the first global-level AI convening of this scale to be hosted in the Global South. On 19 February, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address, where he is expected to present India’s vision for responsible, inclusive and development-driven AI and encourage stronger global cooperation.

Spread across 10 large arenas covering over 70,000 square metres, the Expo has brought together global technology companies, Indian startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments and international partners.

A major highlight of the event is the presence of 13 country pavilions, showcasing global participation in India’s growing AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and a special pavilion representing Africa.

The Expo features over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, organised around three broad themes — People, Planet and Progress. More than 600 startups are participating, many of which are presenting working solutions already deployed in real-world environments, reflecting India’s expanding role as a hub for scalable AI innovation.

Officials said Artificial Intelligence is emerging as a key enabler of India’s development journey, strengthening governance, improving public service delivery and supporting the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.