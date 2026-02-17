Yunus bids farewell as Bangladesh prepares for dual oath of MPs, reform council today

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 12:55 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Monday delivered a farewell address to officials and employees at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, a day ahead of the handover of power to the newly elected government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).



Following the speech, Yunus joined officials for a group photograph, according to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing. The tenure of the interim administration ends on Tuesday with the swearing-in of the new government.



Elected members of parliament from the 13th national election will take oath on Tuesday morning, followed by the oath of the Constitution Reform Council, newly appointed Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani told reporters. “The swearing-in will begin in the morning in two phases – first the oath of members of parliament, followed by that of the Constitutional Reform Council,” he said, adding that cabinet members will be sworn in later in the afternoon.



On preparations, Gani said all arrangements were complete. “Cabinet members are entitled to official vehicles and security. Residential arrangements, security protocols, office preparations, and the appointment of relevant officers and staff – all these matters have been finalised,” he said.



Reflecting on his transition from home secretary to cabinet secretary, Gani described the moment as a critical juncture. “A significant responsibility has fallen upon us at an important time. I will try to discharge my duties to the best of my ability and continue to work with the same commitment as before,” he added.



The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka, breaking with the tradition of holding the event at Bangabhaban. President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet.



In a statement, the BNP said around 1,200 local and foreign guests are expected. Invited dignitaries include Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Pakistan Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. Nepal Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma and Sri Lanka Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa may also attend, while the UK’s Indo-Pacific under-secretary Seema Malhotra is expected.



The law adviser said foreign ministers from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member states have been invited.



Political observers said the dual oath reflects the new government’s emphasis on constitutional reform alongside legislative duties, signalling a structured approach to amendments with elected representatives at the centre from the outset. Further details on the Constitution Reform Council are expected after the ceremony.