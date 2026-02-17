Bill Gates discusses technology in governance and public health in Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 12:58 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates today visited Andhra Pradesh and held discussions with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the use of technology in governance and public health.

Mr Gates was received at Gannavaram Airport this morning by State Minister Nara Lokesh and senior officials.

At the State Secretariat in Amaravati, he was welcomed by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The Chief Minister introduced members of his cabinet and senior bureaucrats.

Officials made presentations to Mr Gates on digital initiatives, including Data Lake, AWARE 2.0 and WhatsApp Governance, aimed at improving the delivery of citizen services at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre. Officials said blockchain technology and QR code-based mechanisms are being used to enhance transparency and security.

The Chief Minister said integrated data systems are being used to monitor development indicators and support decision-making. Mr Naidu briefed him on the proposed Amaravati capital city project, highlighting plans for 30 per cent green and blue spaces.

Mr Gates reviewed the Sanjeevani health project being implemented in Chittoor district, including digital health records and low-cost diagnostic services.