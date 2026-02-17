The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Budget session of Gujarat assembly begins with address of Governor Acharya Devvrat 

Feb 17, 2026

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 1:02 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Budget session of Gujarat assembly commences with address of Governor Acharya Devvrat 

AMN

The budget session of the Gujarat assembly commenced on Monday with the address of Governor Acharya Devvrat amid slogans by the opposition.

Addressing the house, Governor Acharya Devvrat envisioned Self-reliant and Developed Gujarat as the Growth Engine of a Viksit Bharat. Speaking to the House, the Governor emphasised that Gujarat’s development model centred on ‘Vikas bhi Virasat bhi’ is bridging the gap between its glorious heritage and a high-tech future. 

Talking about the technological and social milestones, the governor announced that Gujarat is pioneering the global semiconductor value chain through major projects in Dholera and Sanand, with investments exceeding ₹1.24 lakh crore. He said the government’s commitment to farmers was evident in the record-setting ₹11,000 crore relief package for farmers affected by natural calamities and the expansion of natural farming to over 8 lakh farmers. The Governor also reiterated his government’s commitment to make Gujarat a sports hub in the coming days.

The governor said to ensure the well-being of the state’s workforce, the government launched the ‘Gujarat Karmayogi Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’, providing a ₹10 lakh cashless health cover to government employees. Furthermore, he reiterated the government’s focus on youth, focusing on a 10-year recruitment calendar to fill 2 lakh government posts by 2033.  

On the first day, the house elected BJP candidate Purnesh Modi as a Deputy Speaker of the house by voice vote. 

Earlier, the house took up an obituary reference, and the house paid tributes to former MLAs who recently passed away.

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bill Gates discusses technology in governance and public health in Andhra Pradesh

Feb 17, 2026
Media REGIONAL AWAAZ

Media Persons urge Bihar Speaker, Chairman to take up matter of Rail Concession of journos

Feb 16, 2026
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: Nishant Kumar’s Gaya Visit Sparks Political Buzz, Blends Development with Spirituality

Feb 15, 2026

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Budget session of Gujarat assembly begins with address of Governor Acharya Devvrat 

17 February 2026 1:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bill Gates discusses technology in governance and public health in Andhra Pradesh

17 February 2026 12:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

T20 WC: Afghanistan beat UAE by 5 wickets to register first win of tournament

17 February 2026 12:56 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Yunus bids farewell as Bangladesh prepares for dual oath of MPs, reform council today

17 February 2026 12:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments