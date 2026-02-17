Budget session of Gujarat assembly begins with address of Governor Acharya Devvrat 

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 1:02 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The budget session of the Gujarat assembly commenced on Monday with the address of Governor Acharya Devvrat amid slogans by the opposition.

Addressing the house, Governor Acharya Devvrat envisioned Self-reliant and Developed Gujarat as the Growth Engine of a Viksit Bharat. Speaking to the House, the Governor emphasised that Gujarat’s development model centred on ‘Vikas bhi Virasat bhi’ is bridging the gap between its glorious heritage and a high-tech future.

Talking about the technological and social milestones, the governor announced that Gujarat is pioneering the global semiconductor value chain through major projects in Dholera and Sanand, with investments exceeding ₹1.24 lakh crore. He said the government’s commitment to farmers was evident in the record-setting ₹11,000 crore relief package for farmers affected by natural calamities and the expansion of natural farming to over 8 lakh farmers. The Governor also reiterated his government’s commitment to make Gujarat a sports hub in the coming days.

The governor said to ensure the well-being of the state’s workforce, the government launched the ‘Gujarat Karmayogi Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’, providing a ₹10 lakh cashless health cover to government employees. Furthermore, he reiterated the government’s focus on youth, focusing on a 10-year recruitment calendar to fill 2 lakh government posts by 2033.

On the first day, the house elected BJP candidate Purnesh Modi as a Deputy Speaker of the house by voice vote.

Earlier, the house took up an obituary reference, and the house paid tributes to former MLAs who recently passed away.