 Amit Shah Inaugurates ‘Manthan’ Conclave of State Cooperation Ministers in Gandhinagar

Feb 17, 2026

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a high-level national conclave “Manthan”  of State and Union Territory Cooperation Ministers today at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Cooperation Ministers of all States and Union Territories, along with senior officials, are taking part in the meeting.

During a day long meeting, the Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will review the progress of establishing two lakh new multi-purpose PACs and the nationwide expansion of modern warehouses for better grain storage under the world’s largest grain storage plan. Discussions will also focus on integrating states into newly formed national bodies for exports and seeds, alongside the time-bound computerisation of PACS. 

The conclave will also address the digitisation of cooperative banks, legal reforms in state cooperative laws, and the expansion of dairy networks in collaboration with Amul and NDDB. Our correspondent reports that during the meeting, Mr Shah virtually inaugurated five cooperative projects of Gujarat worth 258 crore rupees and laid the foundation stone for two projects, including the large warehouse at Savarkundla and Patan APMCs worth over 7 crore rupees. 

