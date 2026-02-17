Argentine Envoy Hails India AI Impact Summit as Major Success

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 1:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

NEWS DESK

Argentine Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, today described the India AI Impact Summit as a major success and congratulated India for hosting a significant global conference on a subject that is widely discussed across the world.

He said Argentina is pleased to participate in the summit and would be hosting delegates from its states as part of the engagement. Speaking about bilateral relations, Mariano Caucino noted that ties between New Delhi and Buenos Aires are based on complementarity, common values and the spirit of democracy. He said the two countries share a strong foundation for cooperation across sectors.

India is the first country from the Global South to host the Global AI Impact Summit. The summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators and experts to deliberate on the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in governance, innovation and sustainable development.