Discussions With French President Will Further Strengthen Cooperation Across Sectors: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron will further strengthen cooperation in various sectors and contribute to global progress. Mr Modi will meet Mr Macron in Mumbai today. Replying to a social media post by the French President, Mr Modi said that India is delighted to welcome Mr Macron and intends to give new momentum to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Mr Macron is on a three-day official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit.