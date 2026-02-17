Punjab: Fortis Hospital in Mohali receives Bomb Threat Emails

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 2:06 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Fortis Hospital in Mohali Punjab has received Bomb Threat Emails today, mentioning to conduct a bomb blast at the Fortis Hospital, where the Chief Minister is recuperating. The threat mails, received to some schools, have prompted police to launch search and anti-sabotage operations in the hospital and the schools as well.

Mohali Superintendent of Police, Dilpreet Singh told media that these emails have been received from the same mail addresses from USA and Bangladesh from where the emails were sent last week to the same schools. However, he said, this time the name of the Chief Minister and the hospital he is admitted in have also been mentioned.

He said security had already been beefed up in and around the hospital and CM security teams and Mohali police are on high alert and following all the protocols. The SP ruled out the shifting of the ailing Chief Minister from the Fortis hospital to any other place as of now.

Chief Minister Mann was re-admitted in the hospital on Monday evening, hours after he was discharged from the health facility. Mann was admitted again after he experienced exhaustion after addressing a ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign in Moga, yesterday.