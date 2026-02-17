Agri Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches farmers’ digital companion ‘Bharat Vistaar’

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 2:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan today launched the farmers’ digital companion ‘Bharat Vistaar’ from Jaipur. The initiative aims to make farmers smart, empowered, and information-rich. Through this platform, farmers will be able to access all necessary information with a single call via their mobile phones.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Union Agriculture Minister described it as a historic step toward a digital revolution in the agriculture sector. He said the initiative will provide farmers with crop-based scientific advisory services, mandi prices, and weather information. He added that the initiative would prove decisive in extending the vision of Digital India to rural India. He further stated that to increase farmers’ income, it is essential to connect them not only with agriculture but also with animal husbandry, for which technology is crucial.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma termed this digital initiative as the beginning of a farmers’ revolution and urged farmers to make maximum use of it. At the programme held at the State Institute of Agricultural Management, Durgapura, the Agriculture Minister of the state, Dr. Kirori Lal Meena, said that farmers would receive comprehensive agricultural services and information in their own language on an integrated digital platform.