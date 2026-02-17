The Indian Awaaz

Jaishankar Flags Global Turbulence, Says India Emerging as Trusted Partner

Feb 17, 2026

AMN / MUMBAI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Monday said India is now engaging with global partners more aggressively and confidently, backed by its growing economic strength and successful trade negotiations.

Speaking at the Global Economic Cooperation Conference in Mumbai, he pointed out that the international system is going through an extremely unstable phase, marked by the “weaponisation” of production and finance, stricter export controls, and rising global uncertainty. He described the current period as one of the most turbulent times in recent history, with the global order rapidly shifting.

Highlighting India’s increasing influence, Dr. Jaishankar referred to recent trade-related developments. He said that after a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, the United States reduced tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent, reflecting improved economic engagement between the two countries.

He also noted that negotiations on a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union have been concluded, signalling India’s expanding trade footprint.

The minister said India is actively working to de-risk and diversify its global partnerships, adopting practical and people-focused policies that are helping the country strengthen its image as a reliable and trusted international partner.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present during the inaugural session of the conference.

