The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran FM  meets head of UN nuclear watchdog agency ahead of 2nd round of talks with US

Feb 17, 2026

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 12:47 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Iran FM  meets head of UN nuclear watchdog agency  ahead of 2nd round of talks with US

WEB DESK

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with the head of the UN nuclear watchdog agency in Geneva today, ahead of a second round of negotiations with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program. Iranian Foreign Minister met with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi. Mr. Araghchi said, he will also meet with Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr al-Busaidi, which is hosting the US-Iran talks in Geneva tomorrow. 

Yesterday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi signaled that Tehran could be open to compromise on the nuclear issue, but is looking for an easing of international sanctions led by the United States

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Yunus bids farewell as Bangladesh prepares for dual oath of MPs, reform council today

Feb 17, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IMF team arrives in Sri lanka to assess damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah

Feb 17, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

SDAIA President Dr. Abdullah Alghamdi to represent Saudi Arabia at AI Impact Summit

Feb 15, 2026

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Budget session of Gujarat assembly begins with address of Governor Acharya Devvrat 

17 February 2026 1:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bill Gates discusses technology in governance and public health in Andhra Pradesh

17 February 2026 12:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

T20 WC: Afghanistan beat UAE by 5 wickets to register first win of tournament

17 February 2026 12:56 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Yunus bids farewell as Bangladesh prepares for dual oath of MPs, reform council today

17 February 2026 12:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments