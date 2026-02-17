Iran FM  meets head of UN nuclear watchdog agency  ahead of 2nd round of talks with US

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 12:47 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with the head of the UN nuclear watchdog agency in Geneva today, ahead of a second round of negotiations with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program. Iranian Foreign Minister met with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi. Mr. Araghchi said, he will also meet with Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr al-Busaidi, which is hosting the US-Iran talks in Geneva tomorrow.

Yesterday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi signaled that Tehran could be open to compromise on the nuclear issue, but is looking for an easing of international sanctions led by the United States