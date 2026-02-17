IMF team arrives in Sri lanka to assess damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 12:45 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

A delegation led by Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, arrived in Sri Lanka today for a three-day visit to assess damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The team will visit affected areas in central Sri Lanka before holding talks in Colombo with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe.

Officials said discussions will focus on post-disaster recovery and possible IMF support to strengthen economic resilience. The visit comes as the several countries in the Indian Ocean region face increasingly severe cyclones and floods, highlighting the need for coordinated regional responses to climate-linked economic shocks.