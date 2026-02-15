The Indian Awaaz

SDAIA President Dr. Abdullah Alghamdi to represent Saudi Arabia at AI Impact Summit

Feb 15, 2026

Last Updated on February 15, 2026 9:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Heads the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority(SDAIA), Dr Abdullah Alghamdi will represent the kingdom at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19 and 20.

According to reports the Saudi delegation plans to showcase initiatives from Saudi Vision 2030 that use advanced technologies for humanitarian and economic development.

The kingdom’s participation highlights its commitment to responsible artificial intelligence development and strengthening international partnerships, particularly with India, while supporting UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The summit brings together global leaders to discuss how artificial intelligence can be used for social development, safety and inclusive access to technology. This year’s theme is “People, Planet, and Progress.”–

