Modi, Shehbaz among leaders invited to Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in as Bangladesh PM

Last Updated on February 15, 2026 8:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh is set for a major political transition on February 17, when Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman is scheduled to be sworn in as the country’s next prime minister, marking the return of the BNP to power. The oath ceremony is expected to be held at the Southern Plaza of the Bangladesh Parliament House and is drawing close attention across South Asia due to the presence of several foreign dignitaries.



According to BNP sources, the day will begin with the oath-taking of newly elected Members of Parliament, followed later by the swearing-in of the prime minister and the new cabinet. The oath of office to Tarique Rahman will be administered by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, marking the constitutional transfer of power after the general election.



A BNP spokesperson, speaking to an Indian media, described February 17 as a “historic day for Bangladesh,” saying the formation of the new government would open a fresh political chapter after a prolonged and closely watched electoral process. The spokesperson said international attention would focus on Dhaka, particularly with the expected arrival of South Asian leaders.

The Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has invited heads of government from 13 countries to attend the ceremony. The invitee list includes India, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan.



India’s invitation carries particular significance given the close but complex relationship between the two neighbours. Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been formally invited but is unlikely to attend due to prior commitments in Mumbai on the same day with French President Emmanuel Macron. Instead, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri are expected to represent India.



Diplomatic observers said India’s level of participation would be closely analysed for indications of how India-Bangladesh relations may evolve under a BNP-led government. While past BNP administrations have had strained ties with New Delhi, recent statements from party leaders have emphasised regional cooperation, trade, connectivity and stability.



As regional leaders converge on Dhaka, the February 17 ceremony is emerging as more than a domestic political event, with India and other neighbours watching closely how Bangladesh’s new leadership positions itself in South Asia.