Jamaat alleges vote count flaws, seeks recount in 32 seats, announces Dhaka protest

Last Updated on February 15, 2026 8:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance on Sunday alleged irregularities in vote counting during Bangladesh’s 13th national election and demanded a recount in 32 constituencies, claiming the final stage of the electoral process was marred by serious flaws.



Speaking to reporters at the Election Commission headquarters in Dhaka, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad said the election began peacefully but ended controversially.



“The start was good, but the end was not,” Azad said. “Fake votes were rampant, black money flowed, and intimidation and clashes occurred at several places. These elements cast doubt on the fairness of the election.”



Azad alleged that in many constituencies the environment required for fair counting was absent. He claimed that result sheets showed overwriting and erasures and, in several cases, were missing the signatures of polling agents.



He said the alliance had submitted a list of 32 constituencies where it believes defeats by narrow margins were the result of counting errors. “We have formally asked the commission to recount these seats,” he said.



Azad added that the law allows for challenges even after gazette notification, with three stages of appeal through the Election Commission, an election tribunal and the High Court. He said the alliance intended to pursue all available legal remedies.



The 11-party alliance also announced a protest rally and demonstration at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Monday at 4.30 pm, condemning what it described as electoral violence. Warning that continued violence could destabilise the country, Azad said, “We will not compromise with forces conspiring to destabilise democracy. If necessary, we will take to the streets.”



On the question of taking oath as lawmakers, Azad confirmed the alliance would join parliament. “We have decided positively. We will join parliament and play a constructive role. At the same time, the streets will remain open to us,” he said.