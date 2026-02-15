The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Om Birla to represent India in swearing-in ceremony of newly elected govt of Bangladesh

Feb 15, 2026

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairman Tarique Rahman in Dhaka on 17 Feb.

The External Affairs Ministry said that the Speaker’s participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh. The Ministry said, this reaffirms India’s steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations.

As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India has welcomed Bangladesh’s transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate from the people.

