Waves Bazaar in Berlin showcases India as a Global Content Hub

Last Updated on February 15, 2026 7:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

The Waves Bazaar, organised as part of Bharat Parv in Berlin, witnessed a landmark congregation of global cinema experts, technology innovators and policymakers. Hosted by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) under the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit WAVES initiative, the event highlighted India’s expanding influence across cinema, media and emerging creative technologies.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the event also underscored the country’s rising stature as a Global Content Factory. The NFDC facilitated the participation and presentation of the Government of Delhi and Maharashtra at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin, as part of India’s global film promotion efforts.

During the event, both Delhi and Maharashtra presented their strategic agendas. The Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture of Delhi, Kapil Mishra, led the presentation for Delhi Tourism and highlighted the capital’s revamped policies for filmmakers. He also highlighted Delhi’s vision of becoming a film-friendly global city by leveraging its heritage, cultural vibrancy and modern infrastructure. Mr Mishra further emphasised that proactive policy support and institutional coordination are central to attracting large-scale domestic and international productions.

Meanwhile, a presentation on Maharashtra Film City was presented by Minister of Culture of Maharashtra Ashish Shelar. The Maharashtra delegation also showcased the creative and commercial potential of Marathi cinema, underscoring its growing presence on international festival circuits.

On this occasion, the Waves Bazaar Global Outreach Delegation at the European Film Market showcased various feature films and dramas. The Ministry further said that WAVES Bazaar and government-supported initiatives such as WAVEX are strengthening India’s production scale, nurturing talent, and enabling cross-border collaborations. It added that they also position the country as a globally competitive hub for creative industries and innovation.