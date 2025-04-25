Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Nepal PM Oli to address 1st day of parliament’s summer session

Apr 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Nepal, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will address the summer session or budget session of the parliament, which will begin today. Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel will present the budget for the new fiscal year on May 29. The government’s new policies and programmes will be unveiled on 2nd May. The government will present two major bills, including the School Education Bill and the Federal Civil Service Bill, in the upcoming parliament session.

Thousands of school students have taken to the streets of Kathmandu to press for their demands related to overall improvement in the school education. The government has assured to address their demands in the proposed School Education Bill.

