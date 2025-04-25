Prez Murmu reaches Rome to attend State Funeral of Pope Francis

President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Rome, Italy to attend the State Funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City. President Murmu is on a two-day visit to the Vatican City. She is accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Joshua De Souza.

External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that President will pay homage to Pope Francis by laying a wreath at Basilica of Saint Peter. President Murmu will attend the funeral Mass tomorrow, which will be attended by dignitaries from around the world. Pope Francis passed away on 21st of this month.