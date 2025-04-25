Malaria Ends With Us: WHO’s 2025 Call to Action on World Malaria Day

AMN/ WEB DESK

Today is World Malaria Day. It is a global initiative organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise awareness about malaria and promote actions to control, prevent, and ultimately eliminate the disease. The theme of this year’s Malaria Day is “Malaria ends with us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite”, aiming to re-energise efforts at all levels, from global policy to community action, to accelerate progress towards malaria elimination.

Malaria, caused by parasites transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, continues to affect millions of people, especially in tropical and subtropical regions. This day highlights the progress made in combating malaria, honours those who have lost their lives, and mobilises resources, innovation, and public participation to reduce the disease’s burden. Alongside treatment, preventive tips are crucial in protecting individuals and communities from this life-threatening illness.