Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan Shuts Airspace to Indian Airlines as Tensions Escalate

Apr 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan yesterday said it will bar Indian airlines from using its airspace. The airspace cannot be used by India-registered aircraft as well as planes owned or leased by Indian operators. In a social media post, Air India said, due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route. IndiGo Airlines also said that, due to the sudden announcement of airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of their international flights are being impacted.

Talking to the media, a senior Air Traffic Controller said that the duration of the international flights will depend on the routes that will be taken by the airlines, and there are different route options. A clearer picture will emerge once airlines file their flight plans. According to the senior airline officials, Pakistan’s airspace is a crucial airspace in the region and is widely used by Indian airlines.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal PM Oli to address 1st day of parliament’s summer session

Apr 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Malaria Ends With Us: WHO’s 2025 Call to Action on World Malaria Day

Apr 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN urges India, Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

Apr 25, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Gunfight erupts between terrorists, security forces in Bandipora

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi markets shut in tribute to Pahalgam terror victims

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD issues heatwave alert for Northwest India; heavy rainfall expected in Northeast, Eastern states

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal PM Oli to address 1st day of parliament’s summer session

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!