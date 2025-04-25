Pakistan Shuts Airspace to Indian Airlines as Tensions Escalate

AMN/ WEB DESK

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan yesterday said it will bar Indian airlines from using its airspace. The airspace cannot be used by India-registered aircraft as well as planes owned or leased by Indian operators. In a social media post, Air India said, due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route. IndiGo Airlines also said that, due to the sudden announcement of airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of their international flights are being impacted.

Talking to the media, a senior Air Traffic Controller said that the duration of the international flights will depend on the routes that will be taken by the airlines, and there are different route options. A clearer picture will emerge once airlines file their flight plans. According to the senior airline officials, Pakistan’s airspace is a crucial airspace in the region and is widely used by Indian airlines.