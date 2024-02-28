इंडियन आवाज़     29 Feb 2024 12:35:41      انڈین آواز
NCB-Navy-Gujarat ATS joint operation makes biggest offshore drug seizure

India has made one of its largest offshore drug seizure to date, in a major operation led by the Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB Operations Branch in collaboration with the Indian Navy and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Code-named “SAGAR-MANTHAN-1, the operation has seized a staggering 3110 kilograms of Charas/Hashish, 158.3 kilograms of crystalline powder Meth and 24.6 kilograms of suspected Heroin. Five foreign nationals found onboard without identity documents have also been detained.

One Thuraya (satellite phone) and four mobile phones, along with the boat carrying drugs, have been seized too. The packaging material of the seized drugs bore the print “Ras Awad Foods Co, produce of Pakistan.”

Home Minister Amit Shah has applauded the collaborative efforts in achieving this historic seizure, in line with the government’s vision of a drug-free Bharat. He emphasized the government’s relentless pursuit of eradicating the drug menace and congratulated all agencies involved for their dedication and success.

Earlier, the NCB received credible information from a reliable source indicating that a foreign fishing vessel, lacking registration and Automatic identification system (AIS) installation, would be entering Indian waters carrying over 3000 kilograms of narcotics and 5-7 foreign nationals. The vessel was suspected of delivering the contraband to a fishing boat from Tamil Nadu within a specific timeframe on 27th February.

Responding swiftly, a joint team comprising NCB, Indian Navy, and Gujarat ATS under operation Sagar-Manthan-1 was formed and mobilized. Indian Navy deployed its maritime patrol aircraft and warship to assist in intercepting the suspicious vessel.

Yesterday morning, the joint team successfully intercepted the vessel in Indian waters. The vessel, along with its crew, was towed to Porbandar by the Indian Warship for further investigation and necessary action.

NCB Director General SN Pradhan highlighted the importance of the operation, underlining NCB’s first direct involvement in high sea. He also highlighted the shift towards targeting syndicates over individual peddlers.

