India slams Pakistan at UNHRC; Says it has no locus standi to pronounce on internal matter to India

AMN

India has retaliated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and the constitutional measures taken by the Government of India to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the Union Territory. Exercising the ‘Right of Reply’ at the High-Level Segment of the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday, first Secretary Anupama Singh said Jammu and Kashmir are matters internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are internal to India.

Regarding Pakistan’s lengthy mentions of India, she said it is very regrettable that the Council’s forum has once again been abused to propagate flagrantly false accusations about India. In her concluding remark, Anupama Singh also added, that India cannot pay any further attention to a country that speaks while being soaked in red the red of the bloodshed from the terrorism it sponsors around the world; the red of its debt-riddled national balance sheets; and the red of the shame its people feel for their government having failed to serve their actual interests.