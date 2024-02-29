इंडियन आवाज़     29 Feb 2024 02:23:04      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India slams Pakistan at UNHRC; Says it has no locus standi to pronounce on internal matter to India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India has retaliated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and the constitutional measures taken by the Government of India to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the Union Territory. Exercising the ‘Right of Reply’ at the High-Level Segment of the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday, first Secretary Anupama Singh said Jammu and Kashmir are matters internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are internal to India. 

Regarding Pakistan’s lengthy mentions of India, she said it is very regrettable that the Council’s forum has once again been abused to propagate flagrantly false accusations about India.  In her concluding remark, Anupama Singh also added, that India cannot pay any further attention to a country that speaks while being soaked in red the red of the bloodshed from the terrorism it sponsors around the world; the red of its debt-riddled national balance sheets; and the red of the shame its people feel for their government having failed to serve their actual interests.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart