Navy chief visits NCC Republic Day camp

AMN

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh today visited the National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp-2020 at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Singh said, NCC is a premier youth organization which is engaged in grooming the youth and empowering them. He appreciated the contribution of NCC towards nation building and its spirit and support during calamities.

The Navy Chief also lauded the efforts of NCC cadets in naval activities including long duration and high-risk sailing.