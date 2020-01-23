Saudi agriculture and real estate giant hires AMU students

AMN / Aligarh

Saudi Arabia based, real estate development and agriculture company, ‘Yousef Abdul Latif Jameel’ has hired seven students from the Faculty of Agriculture, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to work in Jeddah and Makkah for a pay package starting from Rs 10.15 lakhs per annum.

Ashraf Ata, Mo Suhel, Mohd Danish Ahmad, Mojammil Abedin, Nayeem Alnasir, Syed Shane Alam and Atif Mahmood AMU were selected after rigorous rounds of interviews conducted the company’s HR team.

“With the annual package, the hired students will also receive additional incentives and other facilities,” said Mr Saad Hameed, Training and Placement Officer, General.

He added that more multinational companies are scheduled to visit AMU in February to hire students in placement drives organised by the Training and Placement Office of the University.