AMU VC regrets police action, assures safety, good atmosphere to students

Vice Chancellor reaches out to students sitting on Dharna

Our Correspondent / Aligarh

Finally good sense prevailed at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor today met students and expressed ‘deep regrets’ over police action in the campus. He told them that the police entry into the campus was an aberration.

Several students were badly injured during police crackdown in the campus last month.

He also clarified that the University administration gave permission to the police only to bring the situation to normalcy and restore public order and that the police personnel were not supposed to enter any residential hostel.

Expressing deep regrets over police action, Prof Mansoor said, “I deeply regret that students suffered injuries and the inconvenience they faced when they were asked to vacate hostels.”

The police should have no role in the working of the University and law and order is to be maintained by the University.

He assured students that the University Administration is fully committed to provide congenial atmosphere and security to the students.

Prof Mansoor, who met the students sitting on Dharna without any security cover, categorically stated that no innocent student will be targeted and that the University has no issue if the students peacefully protest on any provision which they find objectionable.

He urged students to cooperate with the visiting National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team and the fact finding committee headed by Justice V K Gupta (Former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Jharkand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand) set up by the University for a detailed investigation on what all transpired on the fateful night of December 15, in which a score of students were left injured.

In his conversation with students, the Vice Chancellor emphasised that the University administration is providing all assistance to the NHRC team.

He urged students to not believe in rumours and provocative and false posting on social media and further assured of having dialogues with students of all faculties on their return as the University is reopening in phases.

Edited by Andalib Akhter