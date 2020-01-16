Harish Salve appointed as Queen’s Counsel for courts of England, Wales

WEB DESK

Senior Advocate Harish Salve has been appointed as the Queen’s Counsel for the courts of England and Wales.

This was announced by the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice Department.

The title of Queen’s Counsel is usually awarded to lawyers possessing demonstrated skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.

The appointment is done by the Queen, on the advice of the Lord Chancellor. He is advised by an independent Selection Panel which makes recommendations.

Advocate Salve served as a Solicitor General for India until 2002. He is known for representing India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav extradition case. Last year, Dipen Sabharwal was made the Queen’s Counsel.