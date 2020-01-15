Discontinue minting of two-rupee coins till old same-sized one-rupee coins disappear from circulation

By SUBHASH CHANDRA AGRAWAL

Even though later-introduced smaller-sized coins in denominations of rupees one and two were introduced several years back, yet old one-rupee coins exactly in same size of later introduced two-rupee coins are still in circulation in large quantity. Fact is that old one-rupee coins outnumber later introduced smaller-sized one-rupee coins. But number of old bigger-sized two-rupee coins has diluted very much in circulation in comparison to later introduced smaller-sized two-rupee coins.

Department of Economic Affairs and Reserve Bank of India RBI in larger public-interest should stop minting two-rupee coins at least till old one-rupee coins almost disappear from normal circulation. Since coins are usually recognized by hand-feel of their shape and size even by normal people what to talk of blinds, it is very necessary that confusing two-rupee coins may not be minted thereby concentrating more on minting one-rupee coins.

Any such decision will not make pockets of people heavy because one-rupee coins are almost half in weight as compared to two-rupee coins. Rather concentrating minting on one-rupee coin rather than two-rupee coins will tend to discontinue unhealthy practice of giving unwanted items like candies by shopkeepers in place of one-rupee coins.