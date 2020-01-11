FreeCurrencyRates.com

11 Jan 2020
Govt must study abnormal discounts on on-line sale

Restrictions necessary on on-line sale to tackle economic recession

By MADHU AGRAWAL

Multi-page super-costly advertisements are usually seen in leading newspapers offering extra-ordinary heavy discounts on popular-branded electrical and electronics items. Even extra heavy discount is added if items are purchased through credit-cards issued by some specific banks.

Discussion with dealers investing hugely for trade of these items revealed that companies sell all their obsolete models and returned items after claim lodged by consumers through such on-line sale. If it is really so, then all such media-publicity should be directed to compulsorily boldly mention about such bitter reality. Department of Consumer-Affairs should make proper study-report on aspect of extra-ordinary heavy discounts through on-line sale, and logic behind banks giving extra discounts if such on-line purchase is made through their credit-cards.

Main reason for economic recession is steep fall in wholesale and retail trade which contributes maximum 28-percent to Indian economy. Increasing trend of gimmick on-line sale has crushed wholesale and retail trade. In interest of economy and consumers, on-line sale should be restricted to promote wholesale and retail trade. It will also tackle high unemployment in private sector.

