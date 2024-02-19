Nation building is also hand holding and Assam Rifles shows the way

Nirendra Dev / Kohima



“A Journey can start anytime in life,” says GoC Nagaland, Maj Gen Vikas Lakhera.

This statement speaks about Time space much better than anything else. Nagaland is a state in conflicts as goes a ‘wrong’ perception. Otherwise, the state is better known as a Land of Festivals. But when it comes to Time — there’s no distinction between a Naga elder from far flung region Noklak bordering Myanmar or an elderly citizen of Uttarakhand or again a Naga youth — a budding scientist. They all have one thing in common — 24 hours in a day, 730 hours in a month and 8760 hours in a year.



This brings us to certain basic things about nation building. A country lives in people’s hearts and also a bit in hand holding and this is what is happening these days.



Known as the ‘friends of the hill people’; the paramilitary force Assam Rifles in northeast has for sometime now undertaken a unique ‘national integration initiative’ involving elderly women — mothers and widows, senior citizens, Naga couples and students taking them out on a tour of north India.



All are one; when united.



A group of 20 women and men from remote Noklak district in Nagaland visited New Delhi, Fatehpur Sikri and Agra commencing Feb 5 and returned to the state capital Kohima on Feb 16.



The participants included Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC) office bearers L. Ngon, Kaoshai and Pangsha Public Organization president P. Shingnya and several others.



The enthusiastic participants shared their experiences calling it an “eye opener” as many of them ventured out of the northeast and also travelled in the train for the first time.



“I have heard where there’s a will there’s a way; but in this case Assam Rifles had the will, they did everything and we could have unity journey…We elderly citizens from Noklak region visited Delhi, Fatehpur Sikri and Agra,” says P. Shingnya. The same spirit echoed in the voice of Nzan Kikon, a councillor of Sazolie College of Jotsoma.





“The trip to Forest Research Institute at Dehradun made us realise how important it is to preserve our flora and fauna that includes beetles, moths, bees, hornets and other such insects. The five museums at FRI taught us to preserve for research and posterity. Preservation is what we have learned,” he says rather mischievously. Trips like these sow a seed of unity and harmony. There may not be any rocket science in it.



But for youngsters from Science College, Kohima – the visit was a window to career counselling. Hence many of them said they would like to see themselves in Institutes such as Forest Research Institute. “Oh my goodness, even the study of insects can be career making, I never thought,” said a female student.



The group went to Dehradun, Ranikhet and Delhi. There were also students from Oriental College and Kohima College.



This group of 20 students and four teachers including one female teacher visited Indian Military Academy and also interacted with GoC, Delhi area, Lt Gen Bhavanish Kumar.



The shopping experiences at Delhi’s Cannaught Circus was something worth cherishing.



Elders, especially women from Noklak have their stories. One of them said, “Morom bhi lage…we feel bad these soldiers work so hard and are discharging duties and providing security to people and the nation in the border areas.”



This is where the so-called meeting point comes into play — a “junction” of life where minds may have to debate immense numbers of political issues of decision makers and mischiefs of wrong doers; but what counts is how does a heart meet another. This block building is true nation building.



“Be hopeful and work hard,” said GoC Nagaland Maj General Lakhera at the simple but solemn function organised on Friday. “We, women, men and officers of Assam Rifles are engaged in two ways of engagements – one with the youth who are the future of Nagaland and the other with elders who are present and past,” says General Lakhera.



The pep talks left students impressed. One of them later told this journalist, “I was impressed and touched when Gen Lakhera said the real success of our trip will be decided when we join Forest service or other reputed Institutes in the country”.



Another striking part of Lakhera’s words left students touched was when he said, “The quality of life improves when one embraces things and accepts things as they are”.



One student was perhaps at his humorous best when he said, “Lakhera sahab told us …we have to think big. We can even dream of becoming Governor of Uttarakhand…his home state”.



It is true most people in this world look only at negative things. Media persons excel in this.



But as one is back from such a military function in the room trying to type out a few words to file a report; one is easily lost — Do everyone have the vision to truly understand the importance of such junkets; whether there is enough wisdom to understand it ….and more importantly what about the adequate courage to take advantage of what was in the offering ?