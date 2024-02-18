50 countries to participate 12th edition of MILAN naval exercise in Visakhapatnam

AMN / Visakhapatnam

The 12th edition of the MILAN exercise will begin from the 19th to the 27th of February in Visakhapatnam, with the participation of more than 50 nations. Themed “Forging Naval Alliances for a Secure Maritime Future,” the exercise aims to strengthen collaboration among participating navies.

One Maritime Patrol Aircraft and 15 ships from friendly foreign countries, nearly 20 ships from the Indian Navy will participate in the sea exercise. Nearly 50 aircraft including MiG 29K and P8I, aircraft carriers Vikrant and Vikramaditya will participate in the exercise. Highlights of the harbour phase from the 19th to the 23rd of February include the International City Parade, International Maritime Seminar, Milan Tech Expo, Milan Village, Subject Matter Exchange, and Table Top Exercise. During the sea phase participating Navies will conduct advanced Air Defence, Anti Submarine, and Anti Surface Warfare drills.

Gunnery shoots in aerial surface targets, maneuvers and underway replenishment will also be conducted.

MILAN is a platform for participating Navies to share ideas, enhance security on the high seas, and ensure the safety of maritime commerce. Sea exercise will help in interoperability, and enable the exchange of best practices which can help boost confidence to undertake missions together and tackle common challenges