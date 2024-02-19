Indian Navy’s biggest military exercise ‘MILAN’ begins in Vishakapatnam

The 12th edition of the MILAN exercise is scheduled to take place from today to the 27th of this month in Visakhapatnam, with the participation of more than 50 nations. Themed “Forging Naval Alliances for a Secure Maritime Future,” the exercise aims to strengthen collaboration among participating navies.

One Maritime Patrol Aircraft and 15 ships from friendly foreign countries, nearly 20 ships from the Indian Navy will participate in the sea exercise. Nearly 50 aircraft including MiG 29K and P8I, aircraft carriers Vikrant and Vikramaditya will participate in the exercise.