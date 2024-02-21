इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2024 01:37:00      انڈین آواز
India-Bangladesh Seminar Showcases Defence Capabilities

High Commission of India in Bangladesh hosted a Seminar on Indian Defence Equipment – SIDE 2024 in Dhaka Tuesday.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma and Principal Staff Officer of Bangladesh Armed Forces Division, Lt. Gen. M.R. Shameem addressed the Seminar.

Speaking on the occasion Pranay Verma highlighted the advances made by the Indian defence industry over the last decade driven by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Make in India” and “Make for the World”, which has spurred unprecedented investments into the Indian defence manufacturing sector and has led to rising Indian defence exports.

The High Commissioner described SIDE 2024 as a reflection of Indian defence industry’s interest in partnering with Bangladesh and to taking India-Bangladesh defence cooperation forward to the next level, including by utilizing the Defence Line of Credit of US$500 million extended by Government of India to Government of Bangladesh.

Mr. Verma noted that India is willing to share with Bangladesh wide-spectrum capabilities in defence manufacturing, including the most sophisticated technologies. He also proposed graduating the bilateral defence cooperation to the next level by building joint ventures in defence manufacturing. 

A number of premier defence manufacturing companies of India, from both public and private sectors, participated in the event and made presentations showcasing a range of ‘Made in India’ defence equipment, technology and platforms. The seminar was attended by representatives from Bangladesh Armed Forces as well as paramilitary and police forces.

