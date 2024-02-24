Govt approves financial incentive for Armed Forces personnel who bagged medals in games

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a financial incentive for the Armed Forces personnel who bagged medals in the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China last year.

As per the Defence Ministry, Gold medal winners will receive a cash reward of 25 lakh rupees each, Silver medal winners 15 lakh rupees each and Bronze medal winners will get 10 lakh rupees each, for both Asian Games as well as Asian Para Games. These include athletes who won 80 medals in the Asian Games and seven medals in the Asian Para Games.

The Ministry said that the financial incentive for the Armed Forces personnel for the first time will further motivate the athletes to exhibit an even better performance at qualifying events of the Paris Olympics Games 2024 for which they are currently preparing.