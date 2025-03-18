Nagpur Violence: Curfew Imposed, Over 50 Arrested

AMN

More than 50 people have been arrested and curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur a day after communal violence erupted in the city over the demands for removal of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that 33 policemen, including three deputy commissioners of police, were injured in the stone pelting during the attack. The Maharashtra CM also said that ‘Chhaava’ film has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb, but added that the violence was pre-planned after a rumour.

The tomb of Aurangzeb, who died more than 300 years ago, has in recent years become a political flashpoint amid growing calls for its removal by hardline Hindu groups.

Monday’s violence broke out after two Hindu organisations, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, burnt the emperor’s effigy and chanted slogans demanding the removal of his tomb, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state assembly.

This sparked rumours that some religious symbols had been desecrated. Fadnavis said this led to violence that looked like “a well-planned attack”.

He said after evening prayers, a crowd of 250 Muslim men gathered and started shouting slogans. “When people started saying they would set vehicles on fire, police used force,” he added.

More than 50 people have been detained and 33 policemen were injured in the incident, Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Singal said.

AIMIM’s Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday, amid row over ‘Chhaava’ film ignited emotions in the state over Aurangzeb, said that a number of films have been made in western countries on World War II, but they did not lead to any riots.

His statement came hours after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Nagpur violence seemed like a ‘pre-meditated’ incident, adding that “Chhaava” film reignited people’s emotions against the Mughal emperor.

Jaleel said, “Aurangzeb is not the only person who killed his own people to come to power. History also says that emperor Ashoka came to the throne after killing his brothers…which is not important. What is important is that Ashoka turned towards Buddhism.”

“The western countries preserved monuments related to World War II and the generations that came after that learnt lessons out of it. Numerous films were made in Europe over World War II, but it did not lead to any riots. This happened because films were made after thorough research which helped people to understand the importance of non-violence,” Jaleel added.