ECI to initiate technical consultations to link Voter ID with Aadhaar

AMN

The Election Commission today said that it will soon initiate the technical consultations with regard to linking voter ID with Aadhaar. The technical consultations will take place between UIDAI and experts of the Election Commission. This decision was taken during the meeting held by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with secretaries from the Home Ministry, the Legislative Department, and the CEO of UIDAI in New Delhi.

In a statement, the Commission said that it will take action as per the provisions of as per Article 326, Representation of the People Act, 1950 and relevant Supreme Court judgements, for linking EPIC with Aadhaar. As per Article 326 of the constitution of India, voting rights can only be given to a citizen of India while an Aadhaar card only establishes the identity of a person.

The Election Commission has initiated a series of proactive measures to tackle long-standing electoral challenges. Key initiatives include resolving duplicate voter ID issues within the next three months and training field-level political agents-such as booth-level, polling, counting, and election agents-on their critical roles. Additionally, to alleviate long queues at polling booths, the Election Commission has announced that no polling booth in the future will have more than 1,200 electors.