India, Netherlands look forward to further strengthening defence partnership 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his Netherlands counterpart, Ruben Brekelmans, in New Delhi today. The two leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence, security, information exchange, the Indo-Pacific, and new and emerging technologies.

They also explored possibilities for collaboration in shipbuilding, equipment, and the space sector, leveraging the complementarities in skills, technology, and scale between the two countries. Both leaders discussed working together in domains like Artificial Intelligence and related technologies, as well as connecting their respective defence technology research institutes and organizations. In a social media post, the Defence Minister stated that India looks forward to further strengthening its defence partnership with the Netherlands.