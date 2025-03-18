Poland acknowledges PM Modi’s efforts in pursuing Russia against using nuclear weapon

Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Secretary of State, Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski said Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a role in persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use tactical nuclear weapons in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking to the media, Mr Bartoszewski acknowledged Prime Minister Modi’s efforts, highlighting India’s role as a key mediator in global peace efforts. He said that Prime Minister Modi did persuade President Putin not to use tactical nuclear weapons.

Mr Bartoszewski also emphasised that India’s relationship with Russia continues to thrive, with President Putin describing it as specially privileged. He recalled Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ukraine during the ongoing war, stating that this visit further reinforced India’s neutral stance and commitment to peace.

He further noted that during India’s G20 presidency, the Russia-Ukraine conflict threatened to derail consensus on the final communiqué. He added that through strategic negotiations comprising 300 bilateral meetings, 200 hours of discussions, and 15 drafts, India successfully led member nations to a consensus, solidifying its diplomatic prowess on the global stage.

Mr. Bartoszewski also praised India’s multiple successful evacuation and humanitarian aid missions, emphasizing that operations like Operation Ganga, Operation Devi Shakti, and Operation Kaveri demonstrated the country’s commitment to global stability.

