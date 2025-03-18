Maharashtra: Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence ‘well-planned’

AMN / Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the violence that erupted in Nagpur “looks like a well-planned attack”. He said that rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt, as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested in the winter capital of the state.

“In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt…It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands,” Fadnavis said while addressing the legislative assembly.

Speaking about the injuries sustained by police personnel, he stated that attacks on police would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those involved in violence. He said that three Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) sustained injuries, and one DCP was attacked with an axe. “Three DCPs included in total 33 policemen injured. Of five injured civilians, three have been discharged, and one remains in the ICU,” Fadnavis said, adding, “11 police stations have issued prohibitory orders in Nagpur. Five separate FIRs have been registered in the matter.”

“We have got a trolley of stones from the violence spots – some specified houses and institutions were targeted. One DCP was attacked by an Axe. We will surely take action, and those who have taken law and order into their own hands will not be spared. Attack on police will not be tolerated,” he added. Amid increasing tensions over Nagpur violence, Fadnavis attributed people’s anger against Aurangzeb to the Chhava movie and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

At least 45 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nagpur during which 34 police personnel and five other persons suffered injuries, district guardian minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday. Two of the injured persons were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital here, Bawankule told reporters at the Nagpur airport, as he arrived here to review the situation following the incident on Monday.

Besides, 45 vehicles were also vandalised during the violence, the minister said, and appealed to members of all the communities to maintain peace in the city and not support any anti-social elements. Strict action will be taken against those who perpetrated the violence, he said. Bawankule said he will meet the Nagpur police commissioner and district collector and conduct a review of the entire incident.