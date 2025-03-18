Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi Invites Sunita Williams to India Ahead of Her Return to Earth

Mar 19, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is scheduled to return to Earth early on Wednesday after a nine-month stay at the International Space Station, and invited her to visit India. The letter, written on March 1 and sent through former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, was shared on X by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. “Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission,” Modi said in the letter.

“After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters,” the prime minister said. Modi recalled meeting Williams and her late father Deepak Pandya during his 2016 visit to the US. He said he had met Massimino at a programme in New Delhi and Williams’ name came up during the conversation. “During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you,” he said. The prime minister said he enquired about Williams’ wellbeing while meeting President Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden during his visits to the US.

