Mizoram’s ruling Mizo National Front forms alliance with HPC (R) ahead of assembly polls in November

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Mizoram, political alignment and alliances are taking place in the political corridor. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Hmar People’s Conference (HPC) Party (Reformation) have decided to work together for the success of the MNF candidates in the forthcoming election due in November. The alliance between the MNF and HPC (Reformation) has brightened the prospects of the MNF candidates, at least in three Assembly constituencies within the Hmar dominated Sinlung Hills Council.

The Hmar People’s Conference Party (Reformation) is based in Sinlung Hills Council in Mizoram. With this alliance, the HPC Party (Reformation) will extend all possible help and work for the success of MNF candidates, particularly in Tuivawl, Chalfilh and Serlui Assembly constituencies.

It may be mentioned that the ruling Mizo National Front has already declared the names of candidates forallthe 40 Assembly constituencies.

With elections just a few weeks away, political parties are walking extra miles to reach every nook and corner of the State to woo the voters.

